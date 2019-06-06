Substantial amount of rubbish collected by volunteers at Southsea Marina in litter pick

BOAT owners and berth holders at a busy marina gave up their time to help the environment and make the area tidier.

The team at Southsea Marina, owned by Premier Marinas, spearheaded a successful litter-pick on Saturday, May 25.

The event saw 50 berth holders attend and a substantial amount of rubbish collected from the coastline by the marina.

The litter-picking volunteers, led by berthing master Liam Feasey, carried out a two hour clean-up along the foreshore and towards Milton Common and back to rid the area of plastics and other rubbish.

On arriving back at the marina, volunteers were then invited to stay for a complimentary lunch, provided by the onsite cafe Marina Bar and were also given a reusable water bottle as a token of thanks.

Rupert Bremer, Southsea marina manager, said the event was a huge success with participants keen to take part in similar events in the future.

He said: ‘I am delighted that so many people participated and that it was such a productive exercise.

‘At Southsea Marina we are determined to help the environment any way we can and hopefully this will help encourage others to recycle and to look after the local area.’