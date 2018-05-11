Supercars and athletic gold at motor day

Have your say

SUPERCARS and super athletes will be the order of the day at the Apollo Academy on May 12.

Apollo Motor Group, on Fitzherbert Road in Portsmouth, is launching its first ever open day this Saturday.

The firm is encouraging young people to visit and consider a career or apprenticeship in the sector.

Guests will include the company sponsor, athlete Michael McKinson, the current WBC Youth World Champion and WBC International Silver Welterweight Champion.

Michael will be on hand helping to run active competitions and fun activities.

The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth will also be in attendance, along with various suppliers holding interactive stands to putting on demonstrations to inspire visitors.

The company has also arranged for a number of luxury vehicles to be on display including an Aston Martin, Jaguar, Tesla and either a Ferrari or Lamborghini.

Bradley Eyles of Apollo Motor Group Portsmouth said: ‘Unlike some job fairs this is going to be a genuinely fun and exciting day for all involved.

‘If you’re interested in cars or the motor industry then we’d love you to come down.

‘Our goal is to create a future pipeline for Apollo and to get more young people into apprenticeships.’

The day will be split into two sessions, from 1pm-3.30pm and from 3.30pm-6pm.