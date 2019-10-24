Supercuts on brink of collapse putting 1,400 jobs at risk

A chain of hairdressers is on the brink of collapsing into adminstration putting 1,400 jobs at risk.

Supercuts has 223 salons across the country including ones in Gosport and Fareham.

According to reports from PA news agency, administrators from Deloitte are being lined up with confirmation expected on Friday morning.

Supercuts would be the latest high street brand to fall into this trouble this year – following on from Bonmarche who collapsed into administration last week.

