Supermarket on hunt for new charity partner

SAINSBURY’S Local Charity of the Year campaign is back and one local store is urging charities to consider putting themselves forward.

The scheme celebrates its tenth year this year and Waterlooville’s branch is calling on local charities to nominate themselves to become its next flagship partner.

The store will be shortlisting three UK registered charities at the end of May and asking customers to vote for their chosen cause.

Whichever organisation wins will receive a year of support from the Sainsbury’s store.

Support includes fundraising efforts and awareness raising.

Customers are being asked to vote between June 11 and June 24. You can do so in store or online.

Last year, the scheme raised over £1.2 million.

Pete Driscoll, store manager at Sainsbury’s Waterlooville, said: ‘There are so many fantastic charities in the local area

We’ve had a great yearworking with Portsmouth hospital children’s ward and we’re excited to be offering a new charity the chance to receive support’.

Nominations close May 29.