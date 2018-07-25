Supermarket re-opening tomorrow following makeover

ALDI will be re-opening one of its stores after a refurbishment.

The supermarket’s branch on Mumby Road, in Gosport, will be opening its doors tomorrow at 8am following its makeover.

The business said the store has a more customer-focused layout and was based on feedback from its shoppers.

Manager Mark Morrill, said: ‘The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

‘We know that the value and quality of our products is unbeatable, and we’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.’

The store, which employs 22 people, is open between 8am and 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.