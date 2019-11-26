Supermarkets across Hampshire accused of being 'ignorant' over lack of disabled facilities

SUPERMARKETS across the Portsmouth region do not cater to shoppers who need accessible toilets, say campaigners.

A new survey of all major supermarket chains revealed that the changing places facility at Tesco in Fareham is the only one of its kind in the Solent area.

Nationally, Waitrose, M&S, Aldi, Lidl, Iceland and Co-op do not have a single registered changing places facility among them.

These toilets are used by those with disabilities including muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke, the elderly and people with severe and multiple learning disabilities.

Changing places toilets have a toilet that sticks protrude at least a metre away from the walls on either side, plus a height-adjustable changing bench, an overhead track or mobile hoist, a privacy screen and enough space for up to two carers to help.

Gosport campaigner Kirsty Smillie says her efforts to get supermarkets in the area to listen have often fallen on deaf ears.

She said: ‘I contacted the Asda stores in Fareham and Gosport, but heard nothing in return; when I contacted their head office, it was more of the same, they just buried their heads in the sand.

‘It’s a case of them being ignorant – they don’t understand the needs of disabled people and don't want to learn.

‘It must be horrible to think that a company simply doesn’t care whether you’re excluded or not.

‘These companies promote themselves as disabled-friendly, claiming they do ‘Purple Tuesdays’ for disabled people. It’s frankly insulting to them.’

Clare Lucas, head of policy and campaigns at Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: ‘Everyone should have the option of enjoying a bit of Christmas shopping or popping to their local supermarket to buy those festive essentials.

‘But because there aren't enough Changing Places, a quarter of a million people who need these toilets won't be able to.’

A British Retail Consortium spokesman said: ‘Retailers seek to make their shops accessible to as many people as possible. However, costs and other practical challenges mean it is not always possible to cater to all needs in every store.’