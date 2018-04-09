Survey reveals customers against industrial fishing

Have your say

SHOPPERS have showed their support for a campaign against industrial krill fishing.

Portsmouth Greenpeace surveyed 37 Boots customers in Commercial Road and revealed that 100 per cent of them opposed the retailer stocking of krill-based products like krill oil and omega-3 pills which threaten the entire Antarctic ecosystem.

James Sebley, a volunteer, said: ‘Climate change is the biggest threat to our future right now and scientists have shown the importance of the healthy oceans in fighting it.

‘I don’t want Boots to fund industrial fishing by selling Krill oil products as Krill sucks up 123 million tons of carbon a year.’