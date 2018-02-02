Survey says owners lack staff trust

A THIRD of south east SME owners consider their own management team a barrier to growth, according to a new survey.

Chartered accountancy firm Haines Watts conducted a survey, revealing that poor team planning, failure to communicate and a lack of mutual support networks are contributing to failing relationships between owners and managers.

In total, 33 per cent of business owners in the region fear that their management team could halt growth.

Almost half (47 per cent) of local managers have never helped grow a business prior to the one they work in.

The research says that half of business owners lack trust in their management teams without the teams realising it and that 44 per cent of SME owners in the region believe their business could not survive more than a week without their support.