A MUCH-loved local pub and restaurant has reopened its doors after undergoing a dramatic transformation.

The Navigator, on Bridge Road in Lower Swanwick has relaunched, following a £170,000 refurbishment to its dining area which took five weeks to complete.

Nick Hall, general manager and Liam Bumstead, bar manager at The Navigator in Swanwick, which has just undergone a renovation.

Some of the renovations include the addition of a stone-based pizza oven.

The pub now caters to every taste and dietary requirements, with gluten free pizza bases and vegan cheese available.

The redesigned and expanded dining area has room for locals as well as those visiting the nearby marina.

At the launch event, the packed-out pub sampled fare from the new pizza oven, enjoyed two-for-one cocktails and were entertained by bands One 4 the Road and the River Gypsies.

The pub’s focus on family-friendly dining has been renewed with a brand-new menu, which delivers a wide choice of carefully selected, good value food.

Nick Hall, manager of the pub said: ‘It was fantastic to see so many faces, both old and new at the launch. It’s the ongoing support from the local community that allows us to continue expanding and developing our offering. Thanks to my dedicated team for all their hard work on the evening - they did a fantastic job keeping the drinks flowing and the pizzas went down a treat.

‘The Upham Group’s investment has allowed us to update our dining experience to meet our customers’ evolving needs. The Navigators updated menu and new resources and are perfect additions to support the team in providing exceptional service.’

The Navigator is part of the Upham Pub group, a family of 15 pubs across the south of England, including the Wheelright’s Arms in Havant, and the Thomas Lord in East Meon and each of which has their own unique style and character.

The brewery arm of the business, which was based at Stakes Farm, in the Meon Valley, closed its doors earlier this year after a decision was made to move its focus to its portfolio of pubs.