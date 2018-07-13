Swimming centre reopens after maintenance

THE swimming pool at the Pyramids Centre in Southsea reopened yesterday.

It was closed on Thursday for ‘essential maintenance’ after a light fitting came loose.

But the team behind the centre have confirmed it is back open now – allowing swimming lessons and recreational use to continue.

A statement posted on their Facebook page on Thursday said: ‘The pool will be closed today due to essential maintenance.

‘Alternative facilities are available at Mountbatten and Eastney during this time, please check our website for opening hours and timetables.

‘Swimming lessons will be running and the rest of the centre remains open as normal.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience.’