Take a look inside the £8m Solent Forts which come with a lighthouse, pub, spa and more
A trio of historic forts off the coast of Southsea have gone on sale.
Hotels No Man's Fort and Spitbank Fort are on the market and are expected to fetch upwards of £8 million, while an auction was held for Horse Sand Fort, which is used to record the history of the follies, on November 1 but bidders failed to reach the guide price. If you have a spare few millions lying around, here’s a look at what you could own!
General view of Spitbank Fort, which is part of Solent Forts and is up for sale along with No Man's Fort and Horse Sand Fort.