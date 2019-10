Brick-builders of all ages will now be able to head down to the shop in Westquay shopping centre in Southampton and fulfil their Lego dreams. Take a look at what to expect from inside the store.

Rrrrrrrrr there be pirates in this Lego store PinPeP Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

The outside of the store PinPeP Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Look at all those Lego sets! PinPeP Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Inside the new Lego store PinPeP Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more