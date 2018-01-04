Taxing role for new face at firm

Have your say

ACCOUNTANCY firm Wilkins Kennedy has appointed Mark Doherty to head VAT services.

Mark has 10 years’ experience as a VAT director. He will support both the strategic aspects and delivery of VAT advisory and compliance services for the firm.

He will head the VAT offering with colleague and long-standing VAT senior manager Nicola Holmes.

They will cover offices in Portsmouth, Southampton, Winchester, Romsey, Guildford, Heathrow and Newbury.

Mark said: ‘I am delighted to be joining Nicola and the team.

‘VAT is a complex area of taxation and a number of factors, such as Brexit and the increased focus on tax governance by both governments and the public, have forced taxation, including VAT, up the agenda for business clients and professional advisers alike.’