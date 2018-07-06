Teachers meet up to share good practices

MORE than 200 teachers gathered for a professional development event to encourage the sharing of good teaching practice.

Organised as part of the Fareham and Gosport Collaboration of schools and colleges and hosted by Fareham College, the event was created to give the teachers an opportunity to share ideas to promote teaching excellence across all subjects.

The TeachMeet event focused on teachers sharing ways of engaging young people and also saw breakout workshops covering the importance of maths in career and promoting equality and diversity in schools.

Diane Amey, curriculum lead for early years at Fareham College, said: ‘Events like these are incredibly beneficial for teachers. The opportunity to share knowledge and speak to teachers from other schools about the techniques and practices that work best for them, and are yielding results, is something that should happen far more regularly.’

Nigel Duncan, principal at Fareham College, added: ‘I’m delighted that Fareham College was chosen to host the first TeachMeet. The college works closely with many schools and it’s great to know the college can be seen as a hub where teachers can share good practice and leave feeling inspired.’