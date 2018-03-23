Team celebrates top prize win at industry awards

Have your say

A TRANSPORT company has scooped a top prize at The Pallet Network Awards.

Portsmouth-based 2mv Logistics won the Depot of the Year 2018 award over 125 other depots based throughout the UK.

The family firm was established in 2001.

Managing director Jim Tyler said: ‘Our company has gone from strength to strength, but we always put the quality of customer care before volume.

‘That’s why so many of our customers have been with us for many years.’

Jim said that the team are ‘thrilled’ to have taken home the top prize at the ceremony, held in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

‘It is a great testament to the tireless work of our operations team and our drivers, who always put the customer first,’ he said.