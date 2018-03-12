Team hold big bash to toast great decade

Have your say

A HAPPY family has celebrated a decade in business.

Brothers Ben and Jamie Watts have taken over the helm as directors at Lee-on-Solent-based motor firm, Solent Mobility.

Honorary Alderman Derek Kimber (left) cutting the cake with Directors Debbie and Michael Watts (right) and the Solent Mobility team and shoppers

The firm was founded by the pair’s parents, Debbie and Michael Watts, in 2008.

The family celebrated their birthday in style, inviting Honorary Alderman Derek Kimber to cut the cake on the day.

The firm was also celebrating being shortlisted for a trio of awards, two of which they went on to win at The News Business Excellence Awards on February 23.

Ben Watts said: ‘This is a great start to 2018. We couldn’t be more excited.

Brothers Ben, left, and Jamie Watts, directors at Solent Mobility

‘To celebrate a decade on the high street and to be shortlisted for three awards at this year’s Business Excellence Awards is just amazing.

‘A true testament to our team here, who provide great customer service and always go that extra mile.’

Jamie added: ‘We are a family-run business with our focus on our customers and staff.

‘We are very proud of our team and recognise their hard work and dedication.’

Kimber added: “I was delighted to be invited back to celebrate this milestone birthday.

‘Our independent high street businesses are a very important part of community life and contribute to our local economy. It’s lovely to see this business is thriving after 10 years.

‘I can personally say a big ‘thank you’ to the team here who have been a great help to me and my family over the years. Their customer service is highly commendable.

‘They always extend a warm welcome to customers and visitors to the showroom.

‘It’s great to see them receive recognition for their hard work. Being finalists in three categories is quite something.’

Debbie and Michael relinquished the helm to their sons last year.

The pair have since launched a new venture, The Wine Bank, which is also located on Lee-On-Solent High Street.

Michael said: ‘This is something that we’ve always wanted to do.

‘We’re only up the street and Solent Mobility is still very close to our hearts, but this has also been a passion of ours.

‘It’s nice to know that we can pop in and see our regulars from time to time.’

Ben continued: ‘The plan for myself and Jamie to take over has been in the wings for some time. We’re really proud that a venture that our parents started has done so well and that we get to carry on that legacy.

‘We’re also incredibly proud to have won two awards.

‘We really focus on our customer service and regularly stop to have a chat with our customers who pop in to say ‘hi’ or tell us how they’re getting on.

‘We want to thank everybody who has supported us.

‘Now we’re excited to look on to bigger and better things for the company.’