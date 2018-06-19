Teams take part in touch rugby for charity

Have your say

A TOUCH rugby tournament raised £2,000 to help fight cancer in memory of a much-loved former colleague.

The hotly-contested event, run annually by commercial property specialists at Lambert Smith Hampton and now in its 13th year, pits teams from property businesses in the region against each other to raise money for charity.

This year’s contest, held at Winchester Rugby Club, saw a record 19 teams competing in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, a charity chosen by LSH’s south coast team in Fareham and Southampton, in memory of their colleague Jeremy Young, who died from the disease.

The teams battled it out during the day before BTC All Stars emerged triumphant.

Graham Holland, head of LSH’s south coast offices, said: ‘Jeremy was a hugely respected and well-liked friend and colleague, so it was fitting that this year’s event raised money in his memory.

‘As well as benefiting a good cause, the competition saw a day of friendly rivalry.

‘We’re grateful to all the Solent businesses who made this our biggest and best tournament yet.’

The teams that took part included: AECOM, Goadsby/Carter Jonas, Lainston Securities, Simpson Hilder, Womble Bond Dickinson, Architecture PLB, Coffin Mew, LSH South Coast, Paul Basham Associates, Space and Solutions, Faithful and Gould, LSH Thames Valley, Real Est, Shoosmiths, Savills, BTC All Stars, Ridge, Vail Williams, Wilkins Kennedy.