Tech school praised by skills supremo

IN a week of many minister visits, the Rt Hon Anne Milton MP came to CEMAST in Fareham to witness innovative and unique skills training.

At 1.30pm yesterday, Ms Milton, the The Minster of State at the Department for Education met Caroline Dinenage at CEMAST for a tour of the new Civil Engineering Training Centre, nicknamed the Digger school.

The school is a collaboration between business and Fareham College, offering training for apprentices. It was the brainchild of local businessman Mark Wells.

Caroline said: ‘Digger School offers a unique solution to the national shortage of the construction and groundworks skills needed to fulfil the country’s infrastructure investment needs.

‘I invited Mark to meet the Skills Minister in Westminster last year, she was so impressed by this training model that she’s visiting to see how it could be replicated throughout the UK.’

The minister also popped into Gomer Junior School to see its award nominated approach towards STEM subjects and digital.

The after-school STEM club is oversubscribed, with girls making up over half of the members.