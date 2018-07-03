Technology firms team up

Have your say

TWO tech companies have teamed up to provide back-office support to cosmetics brand Space NK.

Portsmouth-based Transalis and Dynavics, in Bagshot, Surrey, have set up dedicated services for the beauty firm’s finance systems and provided support for its operations and processing systems.

Dynavics director Dan Jones said the partnership would allow them to work with other firms too.

He said: ‘Our agreement means clients in a range of sectors will have simpler, single-source account management for all their e-commerce software needs.’

Roy Garlick, Transalis global channel manager, said: ‘We look forward to strengthening our referral partnership.’

Transalis was named Overall Business of the Year and Medium Business of the Year winner at The News’ Business Excellence Awards in 2017.