Tesco to axe 4,500 jobs at stores across the UK

TESCO has announced that it will be axing around 4,500 jobs across the country.

The redundancies will affect staff working at 153 of the supermarket’s Metro stores in the UK, the company has announced.

There is a Tesco Metro store in Cosham as well as in Havant.

