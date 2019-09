The Campaign For Real Ale releases its list of the best pubs for cask ales across the country every year – and you can find out more here. A total of 18 pubs in Portsmouth have been included for the latest edition.

1. Apsley House This pub in Auckland Road West, Southsea, has been named in the Good Beer Guide for 2020.

2. Artillery Arms This pub in Hester Road, Milton, has been named in the Good Beer Guide for 2020.

3. Barley Mow This pub can be found in Castle Road, Southsea, and it has been named in the Good Beer Guide for 2020.

4. Brewhouse & Kitchen The Brewhouse in the city centre, which can be found in Guildhall Walk, has been included in the Good Beer Guide for 2020.

