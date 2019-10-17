The £1m Hambledon cottage for sale which has its own summer house and workshop

Imagine walking out of your front door, down the drive to the private road that serves only two other properties, and then heading out for miles along paths into the South Downs National Park, only crossing roads rather than travel along them.

That’s the delight in store for the next occupants of Malt Cottage in Hoe Street, close to Hambledon yet tucked away close to a fragment of the old Forest of Bere which at one time stretched away to the west to almost kiss the Wiltshire border beyond Stockbridge.

In the other direction, the recently-created national park stretches away as far east as Eastbourne, maybe a bit too far for a walk to the beach but then the delights of the Solent are only a short distance south if you really need to dip a toe in the water.

But staying at home will also have its attractions for the property set in almost 0.4 of an acre of mature grounds which contain a summer house, greenhouse, workshop, and detached garage. Suddenly, loving home life seems like a great idea!

The cottage itself rather defies that name for it has now been extended to become a substantial five-bedroom home adorned with gables and dormers plus a large southwest facing conservatory looking onto the magnificent gardens.

The majority of the accommodation is on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and a shower room in the upper section of the west wing behind a row of dormers. A door from the landing leads into extensive loft accommodation above the ground floor.

Separate sitting and dining rooms form the main reception space but opening off the latter is a snug with a further door into the conservatory.

There is also a garden room on the rear of the house, close to the kitchen while the first and third bedrooms are on the ground floor of the west wing in addition to a shower room where the cubicle is equipped with a seat and handrail.

The garden is blessed with many interesting corners, sheltered from the private access road by a manicured hedge. It backs onto farmland, holding plenty of interest for both the plantsman and the keen naturalist.

Hambledon, Denmead, and Wickham, each of which has excellent facilities, are close by and the area is well served by a good mix of state and private schools. The nearby A32 gives ready access to the M27 and also cross country routes to Winchester.

Guide price is £1 million (EPC Band G). For more information, contact Fine and Country Southern Hampshire on 023 93 277 277 or email drayton@fineandcountry.com.