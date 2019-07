More than 500 highly-rated ‘Pick of the Pubs’ have been chosen – including 21 from Hampshire. Here is the full list of pubs and where you can find them.

1. The Yew Tree Tranquil, rustic country pub serving local ales and a crowd-pleasing Mediterranean-influenced menu. Lower Wield, Alresford, SO24 9RX

2. The Wykeham Arms 75 Kingsgate Street, Winchester, SO23 9PE.

3. The Woolpack Inn Totford, Alresford, SO24 9TJ

4. The Wellington Arms Baughurst, Tadley, RG26 5LP

