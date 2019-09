The famed French guidebooks only recommend the best places for food and best hotels. A number of restaurants across Hampshire made it into the Michelin guide for 2019, including one with a prestigious Michelin star. See them here:

1. 36 on the Quay This restaurant can be found in South Street, The Quay, Emsworth. Food costs between 28 - 59. The guide says 'Modern dishes display a wealth of different flavours and textures'.

2. Restaurant 27 This restaurant can be found in South Par, Southsea. Food costs between 49 and 59. The guide says 'attractively presented, contemporary dishes have a slight Scandic style'.

3. Fat Olives Located in South Street, Emsworth, food at this restaurant will set you back between 24 and 45. The guide says 'classic British dishes have a modern edge and rely on small local suppliers'.

4. Avenue This restaurant can be found in Woodman Lane, Sparsholt. Food costs between 60 and 80. The guide says 'modern menus champion British produce'.

