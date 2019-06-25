The 50 Portsmouth businesses rated one out of five for food hygiene
These 50 restaurants, takeaways and food businesses in the Portsmouth area have all been rated one out of five for their food hygiene by the Food Standards Agency.
They were all last inspected in 2017, 2018 or 2019. Businesses are rated for their level of hygiene food handling (cooking, cooling and storage etc), cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings (layout, ventilation, hand-washing etc), and management of food safety (are systems and checks in place?). A rating of 1 means major improvement is necessary and is the second lowest rating after 0 – meaning urgent improvement is necessary. Businesses are given a rating of between 0 and 5. Some of the businesses may have closed or changed ownership, but still have a rating with the Food Standards Agency. Click here to see responses from some of the businesses on the list.
1. Yuan Siu (64 St James Road, PO5 4HZ)
Food handling - Improvement necessary. Cleanliness of facilities - Generally satisfactory. Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary. Last inspected January 10 2019.
Hygiene food handling - Generally satisfactory. Cleanliness of facilities - Improvement necessary. Management of food safety - Major improvement necessary. Last inspected on October 17 2018 (Stock photo)