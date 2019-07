There are a number of options at Southampton Airport. Here are some of the cheapest last-minute flights that you can book in August to outside the UK. The deals were correct as of July 4.

1. Paris, France - 77 pounds Thursday August 1 to Wednesday August 7 with Flybe (non-stop). 1 hour 20 minutes.

2. Amsterdam, Netherlands - 67 pounds Thursday August 29 to Wednesday September 4 with Flybe (non-stop). 1 hour 25 minutes.

3. Nantes, France - 83 pounds Monday August 26 to Wednesday September 4 with Flybe (non-stop). 1 hour 15 minutes.

4. Dusseldorf, Germany - 70 pounds Thursday August 29 to Thursday September 5 with Flybe (non-stop). 1 hour 30 minutes.

