The Cocked Hat pub is reopened following major refurbishment

A Gosport pub has reopened to the public following an extensive refurb.

The six-figure cash injection has given The Cocked Hat, in Privett Road, a fresh new look and created 15 jobs in the process.

The Cocked Hat

Staff and customers new and old arrived at the venue on Friday to check out the site, which has been given a complete design overhaul, with significant changes made to the interior and exterior.

The pub has a completely new back bar and separate dining areas have been created so that regulars and visitors can watch sport in the new booth seats.

The drinks menu has been extended to offer additional craft options and spirits.

General manager Danilo Levato said: ‘The Cocked Hat has always been popular, so we are really excited to be able to provide an even better place for guests to enjoy great food and drink, as well as watching all of the best sporting events.

Inside The Cocked Hat

‘The opening was a real success, with everyone commenting on the fantastic revamped interior and improved drinks range.

‘We look forward to welcoming loyal and new guests over the coming months.’

The updated food menu at the Flaming Grill pub will offer steak dishes including the double dipped rib eye: a 10oz barbecue marinated rib eye steak dipped in Texan-style barbecue sauce with onion rings, a side of mac ‘n’ cheese and waffle fries topped with beef burnt ends in barbecue sauce with Jack Daniels.

Portsmouth University student Courtney Lipsham began working at the pub two years ago as a bartender, and has since worked her way up to marketing manager.

Courtney said: ‘It has been so exciting for all of the team here at The Cocked Hat.

‘Danilo and I felt that the pub really needed an overhaul and the way it looks now is fantastic.

‘It is much more modern, more comfortable and we are improving on all aspects.

‘When I started working here I really wanted to make it the go-to pub in Gosport and I’ve used my degree to manage and introduce more events.

‘We are catering for all crowds. From now on we will have a live band every Friday and our daytime visitors can enjoy a Bingo lunch on Tuesdays.

‘The new layout has created a more sociable environment so we would really encourage people to come down and see what it looks like now.

‘It’s a huge improvement on the previous design. We have new flooring, a new colour scheme and a huge new bar along the back of the pub.

‘If you’re in the area, pop in and say hello.’