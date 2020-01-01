The food hygiene rating of the Portsmouth restaurants and takeaways inspected in November
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for restaurants and takeaways in Portsmouth that were inspected in November.
All businesses which handle food are rated on their hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety. Each business is given a rating from zero (urgent improvement necessary) to 5 (very good). Find out more about how the ratings work here.
1. Mayfair Chinese (rated 4 - good)
96 Castle Road, PO5 3AZ. Last inspected on November 13.