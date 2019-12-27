Food hygiene ratings

The food hygiene ratings of the Portsmouth restaurants and takeaways inspected last month

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for restaurants and takeaways in Portsmouth that were inspected in November.

All businesses which handle food are rated on their hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety. Each business is given a rating from zero (urgent improvement necessary) to 5 (very good). Find out more about how the ratings work here.

96 Castle Road, PO5 3AZ. Last inspected on November 13.

1. Mayfair Chinese (rated 4 - good)

1 Kent Road, PO5 3EG. Last inspected on November 6.

2. Guiseppe's (rated 4 - good)

129 Winter Road, PO4 8DS. Last inspected on November 19.

3. Wok and Chips (rated 5 - very good)

158 Commercial Road, PO1 1EX. Last inspected on November 12.

4. Burger King (rated 5 - very good)

