TRADITIONAL curries top the menu for our readership as for the second consecutive year an Indian restaurant has been chosen as the region’s top eatery.

The Indian Cottage in Horndean has been selected as The News Restaurant of the Year 2019. The family run business has been serving the people of Havant and Waterlooville since 1978.

Owner, Anor Miah, 46, said: ‘The restaurant was previously owned by my uncle who I started working for in 1990. I took over in 1997 when I bought a share in the business. It’s fantastic to win this award.’

The accolade is even more special because it was voted for by the customers. The original list of over 60 eateries were nominated by our readers with the final 10 being chosen in June after the first round of voting. The winners were then selected after a second round of votes at the end of July.

Anor added: ‘It’s lovely to be voted for by our customers. We now have the second and third generation of families coming to the restaurant. Around 80 per cent of our diners are our loyal customers. We are very much part of the local community. After finishing second last year our regulars all said we should of won – I told them to go out and vote for us next year.’

He puts the restaurant’s success down to the simple ingredients of high quality traditional food and friendly service.

Anor said: ‘Many Indian restaurants have adapted their food to fit the British palate. We’ve stayed loyal to traditional tastes and serve dishes dating back to the time of Vasco da Gama. There are dishes from different areas such as Rajasthan and Mumbai. Our most popular curry is the Himalayan chilli chicken.’

Runner up was Trinity's @ The Lightship in Gosport.

Owner, Maria Paytor, 59, commented: ‘I wanted to win but it’s special to know we have been voted for by our customers. Last year we came third, this year second and so hopefully next year we can take top prize.’

However, she will face stiff competition.

‘Hopefully we can retain the trophy next year,’ said Anor.

The Gin & Olive in Southsea were voted in third place.