THE LORD NELSON PUB IS A NEW WATERING HOLE THAT PAYS HOMAGE TO PORTSMOUTH’S HISTORY

THE DEPUTY Lord Mayor Lee Mason and experts in the hotel, food and drink industry were whisked to No Man’s Fort to celebrate the opening of a new pub.

The destination, a historical landmark and popular ‘island hotel’, recently refurbished its French restaurant, transforming it into a traditional English Pub.

On March 21, the team behind No Man’s Fort invited guests to sail to the island and experience the launch of The Lord Nelson.

The team had spent a few months enhancing the former restaurant into a venue more fitting to the region.

Organiser and manager at Solent Forts, Louise Riches, said: ‘The whole team have worked really hard to enhance the new-look pub.

‘We’re really pleased with it now and it’s much more fitting to the area, which is steeped in rich, naval history’.

A tap has just been installed, meaning customers can now get ales and beers on tap.

Meals vary from fish and chips, pork belly, scotch eggs, pies and bangers and mash.

Louise said: ‘It’s traditional, hearty food that everybody loves and fills you up!’

Since opening, the pub has been well-received from visitors and staff alike.

Louise said: ‘All of our guests have loved visiting because the venue is so in keeping with the history of Portsmouth.

‘The pub staff love it because it has strengthened ties with the city. We are able to source produce from local breweries and get them involved.

‘The chefs have also been sourcing local produce and get to experiment with the menu.’

The team at Solent Forts are hoping that the pub follows the success of its opening night.

Louise added: ‘Our opening event was fantastic. Spit Bank Fort manager Kyle Allen used a sword to cut the ribbon and simultaneously open a bottle of champagne, marking a new era for us all!’