We are offering The News’ readers, your chance to vote for your favourite business or individual who has been shortlisted for The News’ Business Excellence Awards.
The Readers Choice award is completely separate to the other 14 categories – whose winners are picked by the main panel of judges – and the winner is picked by the readers via a text vote.
The winner of the award will be announced at the awards ceremony, which is taking place at the Guildhall, Portsmouth on Friday, February 21.
Tickets for the ceremony can be bought at portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk.
How to vote by text
Simply text PEN, followed by a space and the word BA along with the three digit voting code of the name/business you are voting for to 85100 (eg PEN BA 001).
Here are the shortlists this year and the voting codes:
Start up Business of the Year: Trading no longer than two years
Portsmouth Outdoor Fitness, Portsmouth 001
Salon One, Waterlooville 002
Semande, Portsmouth 003
Synergy Success Network, Portsmouth 004
The Instant Kitchen Company, Portsmouth 005
The Portsmouth Distillery Company, Portsmouth 006
UKG Lifeskills, Havant 007
Small Business: 0 - 9 Employees
Parity Trust, Portsmouth 008
Pauper to King Barbers, Gosport 009
runr, Portsmouth 010
Southern Arts Academy, Denmead, Clanfield and Waterlooville 011
Space Renewable Energy, Portsmouth 012
UK Hypopressives, Fareham 013
Medium Business of the Year: 10-24 Employees
3R, Swanwick 014
AMT Evolve, Port Solent 015
Digi Toolbox, Fareham 016
easyNetworks, Portsmouth 017
My Learning Cloud, Portsmouth 018
RVG Distribution, Portsmouth 019
Large Business of the Year: 25+ Employees
Aerial Direct, Fareham 020
Biscoes, Portsmouth 021
Portsmouth International Port 022
Employer of the Year
Amber Mitchell - Abstract Dance & Performing Arts 023
Colin Thorpe - AMT Evolve 024
Debbie Brown - Biscoes, Portsmouth 025
Douglas Rotberg – BookMyGarage 026
Leisure, Retail & Tourism Business of the Year
Atlas Gym, Park Gate 027
Dolphin Boat Charter, Gosport, Fareham, Portsmouth 028
DTW Ceramics UK, Portsmouth 029
New Place Hotel, Shirrell Heath 030
runr, Portsmouth 010
Vinyl Records, Portsmouth 031
Sustainable Business Award
easyNetworks, Portsmouth 017
Portsmouth International Port 022
Solved FM Ltd 032
Southern Co-op 033
Apprentice / Trainee of the Year
Ami Hewlett - Digi Toolbox, Fareham 034
Christopher Brereton - Pauper to King, Gosport 035
Emma Dunford - BAE Systems, Portsmouth 036
Guy Bonnett - BAE Systems, Portsmouth 037
Hannah Clark - Salon One, Waterlooville 038
Harry Love - BAE Systems, Portsmouth 039
Heather Bisby - BAE Systems, Portsmouth 040
Jack Day - DigitalDinos, Portsmouth 041
Lewis Ford - Syn-Star I.T. Solutions, Petersfield 042
Megan Gamblin - BAE Systems, Portsmouth 043
Paris Williams - BookmyGarage.com, Portsmouth 044
Entrepreneur of the Year
Annelies James - Annelies James Consultancy, Gosport 045
Blake Powell - Accent IT Services, Wickham 046
Kim McGinley - VIBE Finance, Lee-on-the-Solent 047
Matthew Harper - The Instant Kitchen Company, Portsmouth 048
Nick Courtney - Vinyl Records, Portsmouth 049
Rebecca Huitson - Salon One, Waterlooville 050
International Business of the Year
Cybrid Solutions, Havant 051
Portsmouth International Port 022
RVG Distribution, Portsmouth 019
Company CSR Initiative of the Year
Charter Cutting Company, Emsworth 052
easyNetworks, Portsmouth 017
Hovertravel, Portsmouth 053
New Place Hotel, Shirrell Heath 030
Training Programme of the Year
Charter Cutting Company, Emsworth 052
M12 Solutions, Whiteley 054
New Place Hotel, Shirrell Heath 031
Syn-Star I.T. Solutions, Petersfield 055
UKG Lifeskills 007
Terms and conditions:
Voting by text costs £1.50 per vote plus one standard network rate message.
You can vote as often as you like before the text line closes at 11.59pm on February 14.
SP BBA Digital Ltd KT18 5AD, Helpline 0333 3353351. Entries made after the closing date stated will not count but may still be charged.
Open only to UK residents over the age of 18.
Bill payer’s permission must be obtained before entering.
This is a JPI Media PLC competition.
By entering, you are indicating that you are happy to receive offers and promotions from JPI Media PLC by SMS.
Please add [ NOINFO ] if you do not wish to receive these.
For full terms and conditions visit jpimedia.co.uk/competition.