The News' Business Excellence Awards have officially been launched

THE hunt is officially on for the best businesses in the city as The News’ Business Excellence Awards officially launched.

Business owners gathered at Portsmouth College on yesterday to enjoy breakfast and celebrate the launch of the awards, which are the biggest event on the business calendar in the city.

The News’ editor Mark Waldron gave a speech telling guests of his excitement and pride in being involved in the awards, which are now in their 19th year.

He said: ‘No matter what the external circumstances are, Portsmouth is a great place to be for businesses.

‘The fact that I have the honour and privilege to be involved makes my job worthwhile and makes me proud to be the editor.’

College principal Simon Barrable also said he was proud to be involved.

He said: ‘Portsmouth College is absolutely delighted to be launching The News’ Business Excellence Awards this year.’

Lucy Gleisner from headline sponsor Trethowans was equally as excited to be launching the awards.

She said: ‘We are proud to sponsor The News Business Excellence Awards for the fourth consecutive year and are very much looking forward to seeing the entries flood in following the launch.’

Now in their 19th year, the awards recognise, reward and celebrate all the successful businesses and professional individuals in our area.

The News is looking for entries from those who can prove business achievement and excellence in their field.

There are 14 categories to enter, including small business of the year, employer of the year, entrepreneur of the year and more.

There is also an award given to the best overall business, awarded by the judges to the most outstanding winner of the 14 categories.

Entry is now open and the 2020 winners will be announced at a black-tie dinner event at the Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, February 21.

As well as categories to enter, there is also an opportunity to get involved alongside some of the biggest businesses in the city as a category sponsor.

For more information and to find an entry form go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk.