The News' Business Excellence Awards sponsor University of Portsmouth supports small businesses

IF you haven’t submitted your application for The News’ Business Excellence Awards, don’t panic, as you’ve now got until Monday, November 25 to get your entry and nominations in.

This year’s sponsors are gearing up to get stuck in to the many applications that have been sent in for the various categories.

One sponsor, which has been a supporter of the awards for many years, is showing its support once again.

This year, sponsor of the Small Business of the Year award is the University of Portsmouth Business School.

The university has been working closely with small businesses in the area recently and has plans to do so in the future.

Recently, they launched a new fund that will dish out £600,000 to small and medium-sized businesses in the city, who are keen to improve their carbon footprint.

Their next plan is a £1.7m business support project developed by the University of Portsmouth to provide help and guidance to SMEs in the healthcare technology sector.

The university was rated Gold in the UK government’s Teaching Excellence Framework and was ranked in the top 150 under 50 in the world according to the Times Higher Education rankings.

Pat Smith, small business manager at the university’s business school said: ‘November maybe a dreary month, but it's always brightened when I read our entries for the Small Business category! Excited to read this year's and then visiting our shortlisted businesses.’

The black-tie gala-style event is being held in February at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, February 21 2020.

Now in their 19th year, the awards recognise, reward and celebrate all the successful businesses and professional individuals in the area.

There are 14 categories to enter, including small business of the year, employer of the year, entrepreneur of the year and more.

There is also an award given to the best overall business, awarded by the judges to the most outstanding winner of the 14 categories.

As well as entering the awards, there is an opportunity to get involved alongside some of the biggest businesses in the city as a category sponsor.

Email helen.watt@jpimedia.co.uk for more details.