The News Business Excellence Awards sponsor wins big at international awards

ONE of the city’s biggest firms has won a prestigious international award.

BAE Systems’ Naval Ships arm of the business was presented the Sword and Globe of Honour by the British Safety Council at an awards ceremony held on Friday, November 22 at Merchant Taylors’ Hall in London.

Firms from around the world were presented with the awards, which celebrate exemplary management of health, safety and environmental risks and bring together hundreds of like-minded leaders in the sector.

The British Safety Council paid particular tribute to eight organisations that won the double award, meaning they took home both the Sword and Globe of Honour - one of which was BAE Systems.

Mike Robinson, chief executive of the council said: ‘The Sword of Honour and Globe of Honour awards are the most prestigious accolades in our industry. They recognise and reward the organisations from all over the world that have reached the pinnacle of health and safety, or environmental management, or both, in the case of a very small number of companies.

‘I feel very privileged to celebrate with them their truly tremendous achievements in the knowledge that they set the standards for the rest of the world in terms of health, safety and environmental management, and increasingly also workplace wellbeing. Importantly, they are committed to continual improvement of their already excellent record.’

The winning organisations came from a wide range of industry sectors from around the world, including construction, education and training, energy generation, food and drink, leisure, logistics, manufacturing, retail and transport.

This year marks the 40th year that the council has presented the Sword of Honour award and the 10th that it has presented the Globe of Honour.

The sword of Honour is awarded to firms that demonstrate excellence in health and safety and the Globe of Honour is awarded to those that demonstrate excellence in environmental management.

