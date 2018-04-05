The Range in ‘huge facelift’

Have your say

GOSPORT’s The Range recently underwent a huge facelift and has now been reopened to the public.

Following months of building work, the revamp is now complete with new signage and an improved layout.

The home, garden and leisure retailer, after listening to customer feedback, has moved departments around to help improve the customer journey.

The refurbishment includes Dee Dee’s, a family cafe with a selection of hot and cold food and drink.

The Range owner Chris Dawson said: ‘While The Range is growing fast with expansion plans for many new stores in 2018, we are always striving to improve the customer experience.

‘We felt that a big revamp of our Gosport store would help to do just this and would be much appreciated by our local customers.”