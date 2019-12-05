The shortlist has been chosen for The News Business Excellence Awards

THE anticipation is rising as the deadline for entry has now closed and the shortlist has officially been compiled for The News’ Business Excellence Awards 2020.

A supplement featuring the shortlist for all 14 categories in the awards will be released in The News on Friday, December 20.

The black-tie awards event is being held in February at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, February 21 2020.

Now in their 19th year, the awards recognise, reward and celebrate all the successful businesses and professional individuals in our area.

There are 14 categories throughout the awards, including small business of the year, employer of the year, entrepreneur of the year and more.

There is also an award given to the best overall business, awarded by the judges to the most outstanding winner of the 14 categories.

This is an exceptional business that rises above the rest for its strong work ethics, successful projects and impressive profits.

Another unique award is the Lifetime Achievement award.

The winner of this award is someone who has dedicated their life to business and had a strong presence in the business world, particularly in the Portsmouth area.

At the 2019 Business Excellence Awards, this prestigious title went to chief executive of the Education Business Partnership (EBP) South, Cath Longhurst. Cath took over the reins of the charity that connects businesses and education 17 years ago and since then has worked with young people from primary schools through to colleges to provide career guidance programmes, activities and external events.

As well as the categories that are rigorously judged by an expert panel, there is also an opportunity for readers to have their say on the best business of the night with the Readers’ Choice award.

The award is voted for by readers of The News. Details on how to vote will be revealed along with the shortlist supplement.

As well as entering the awards, there is an opportunity to get involved alongside some of the biggest businesses in the city as a category sponsor.

Email helen.watt@jpimedia.co.uk for more details.

Tickets for the night can be bought at portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk.