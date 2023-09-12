The Stubbington Ark search for new home for Phil the Gloucestershire Old Spot pig
The Stubbington Ark have put up an advert to try and find a new home for precious Phil who they are currently looking after.
There is not much informtion about the three-year-old pig but he would be best suited to someone with a large field and they would preferably have other pigs that he can make friends with.
He is good with cats, dogs and children of all ages and The Stubbington Ark has described him as a ‘very inquisitive’ pig that loves attention.
The advert says: “If he sees someone passing his field, he will come straight over to say hello and have a nosey, always hopeful that they might have a tasty bit of fruit or veg for him. Phil knows exactly when it’s time for breakfast and dinner and will let you know.
"He will need post and rail with stock fencing, and we advise anyone that is interested in them to research owning pigs or contact us for more information.”
The adoption fee will cost £80 and for more information about Phil’s needs and the adoption procedure, visit The Stubbington Ark website. Click here for more information.