THEATRICAL cocktails will be on the menu as a new bar and restaurant is set to open in the city.

The Alchemist will officially open its doors on Friday, November 15 at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth.

Located next door to The Liquorist and Coast to Coast, the people behind the new bar say it will serve elaborate cocktails with a nautical theme, in keeping with the city’s history.

On its launch weekend mermaids and mermen will be appearing at the centre on November 16, giving out small shells to guests which will offer a secret gift to be redeemed at the bar.

Served with a dash of theatre, cocktails will include the Colour Changing One made with Grey Goose vodka, briottet apple, soda and citrus and The Legal One, which is a concoction of Tanqueray cardamom gin, tropical vermouth, citrus, tonic, pineapple and smoke.

Alongside cocktails, The Alchemist will offer a selection of starters including tempura prawn lollipops and whipped feta with beetroot and orange wedges with dukkah nuts and spices.

As well as this, it will offer main courses such as braised beef ragu with sesame noodles, spicy kimchi and toasted coconut and a vegan cauliflower katsu curry.

Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are always looking to ensure guests to Gunwharf Quays have the best possible time, and we’ve been evolving our dining offer with a host of new openings this year. We can’t wait to welcome The Alchemist to the centre. It will provide a completely unique experience, with its famous show-stopping cocktails set to wow.’

The all-day restaurant and bar group announced earlier this year that it was to open at four new locations, including two bars in London, as part of a £16m expansion.

It joins others such as Hubbox and Pho, which have opened in the waterside shopping centre in the last few months.