There could be a shortage of pigs in blankets this Christmas - here's why

Pigs in blankets are one of the most popular Christmas treats.

But could we be set for a shortage of the delicious festive snacks this year?

Pigs in blankets

The British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) is warning that the industry is not attracting enough seasonal EU workers, the BBC reports.

This could lead to a shortage of pigs in blankets and other festive meal treats this Christmas the association has warned.

Nick Allen, the chief executive of BMPA, has said that wrapping cocktail sausages in bacon is a task that has to be done by hand and it is ‘fiddly and hard to mechanise’.

He added: ‘Ever since Brexit happened, it's become hard to hold on to European labour.

‘The message coming out of the UK is not exactly welcoming. It's not just a Brexit issue.’

According to the BMPA there is a difficulty in attracting UK nationals to work in meat plants, because they tended to be in rural areas where there was low unemployment.

Also the low temperatures needed to preserve the meat in the factories adds to the struggles to attract workers.

