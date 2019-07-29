There will be outdoor cinema screenings in Southsea every day this week - here's how to get involved

Have your say

OUTDOOR cinema screenings will be held in Southsea throughout this week.

The Village Popup are hosting screenings of seven films over seven days this week on South Parade Pier.

South Parade Pier. Picture: James Clack

It is part of their Popup on the Pier Backyard Cinema week.

There will be a giant inflatable cinema screen on the pier, showing both kid and adult-friendly films every night from 7 pm.

Some of the screenings include Legend, Avengers: Infinity War, The Greatest Showman and Mrs Doubtfire.

Some films will be shown twice each day – such as Interstellar and The Incredibles 2 – so that younger viewers can enjoy at an earlier time and adults can watch later in the evening.

There will be food and drinks stalls on the pier for film-lovers to enjoy.

Guests can enjoy ciders or beers, as well as popcorn, hot meals and vegan snacks provided by street food vendor The Soul Bowl.

Tickets are available from £4 and are available on the Village Popup’s Facebook page.

The Village Popup are a business who organise pop-up events in Portsmouth, Waterlooville and Southampton such as markets, festivals, backyard cinema, drinks and street food to promote small businesses and independent traders in the city.

Their next event, on Saturday September 14, will be a food festival held on South Parade Pier, where they will invite street food and drink vendors from around the city to offer their delicacies.

The business’s owner, Tobi Stidolph said: ‘We’re just trying to do something different in Southsea.

‘It's such a nice venue.’

Their events, which have been running for the last five years, are free and open to everyone.

They offer competitive rates and even free gazebos to small traders and businesses to allow those who don’t have a full set-up yet to get a head start at trading.

The Village Popup will be trading at this year’s Victorious Festival.