Portsmouth is certainly not short of places to try if you have a hankering for fried rice, chow mein or duck pancakes. To help you decide where to go this weekend, here are the 13 best Chinese restaurants in the city according to TripAdvisor.

1. Tin Tin Located in The Hard, this Chinese restaurant has a big seafood menu and is one of the best in the city. According to TripAdvisor it has a 4.5 star rating based on 221 reviews.

2. Taste of China Located on Cosham High Street, this is one of the best places to go for Chinese in Portsmouth. It has a four star rating based on 172 reviews on TripAdvisor.

3. Noble House Chinese Restaurant This restaurant in Osborne Road, Southsea, is one of the best places to go for Chinese in the city according to TripAdvisor. It has a four star rating based on 265 reviews.

4. Twins Chinese Hot Pot This place in Albert Road in Southsea is one of the best places to get a Chinese takeaway in the city according to Tripadvisor. It has a four star rating based on 80 reviews.

