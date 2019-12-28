These are the Christmas opening hours at Gunwharf Quays for 2019

Have your say

CHRISTMAS is over and the New Year is almost here.

Like Halloween and Bonfire Night, the Yuletime season has come and gone for another year.

Christmas lights at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Habibur Rahman

If you’ve got money for Christmas and it is burning a hole in your pocket, you might be considering a trip down to Gunwharf Quays.

READ MORE: This is when you can see Christmas lights at Gunwharf Quays

Here are the opening times over the Christmas period at Gunwharf:

December 2 to December 22

The shopping centre will operate its usual opening times – so 10am to 8pm on weekdays, 9am to 8pm on Saturdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

READ MORE: Gunwharf Quays is not holding its annual fireworks display this year

So you can swing by after you’ve finished work for a spot of late night shopping or make a day of it on the weekend.

December 23 – January 1

The hours will be slightly adjusted over the Christmas and New Year period:

- December 23 – 9am-8pm

- Christmas Eve - 9am-6pm

- Christmas Day - closed

- Boxing Day – 9am-7pm

READ MORE: Here’s what to expect from this year’s Winchester Christmas Market

- December 27 – 9am-8pm

- December 30 – 9am-8pm

- New Year’s Eve – 9am-6pm

- New Year’s Day – 10am-6pm

Are you going to take a trip to Gunwharf Quays?