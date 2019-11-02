These are the newest shops to open at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth

Have your say

A pair of major brands have opened up stores in Gunwharf Quays in recent weeks.

The outlet shopping centre in Portsmouth has welcomed Puma and Calvin Klein Jeans through October.

Gunwharf Quays

Puma, an international sports brands, opened up a shop at Gunwharf Quays on October 24.

The store features athleisure streetwear, sport-inspired footwear, apparel and accessories.

You can find the Puma store in Sirius Avenue near to the Michael Kors store.

Calvin Klein Jeans opened up its new store at Gunwharf Quays yesterday.

To welcome its customers to store, Calvin Klein Jeans will be offering a free gift with every purchase over £50 during its opening weekend.

Shoppers visiting Gunwharf Quays this weekend will also be able to find Calvin Klein Jeans in Sirius Avenue.

Yvonne Clay, Senior Marketing Manager at Gunwharf Quays said: ‘Calvin Klein Jeans is an iconic brand and we know our customers will be so excited about the opening.

‘We’re delighted to be welcoming the new store just in time for the holiday shopping season and hope our guests enjoy using the additional offer to pick up some early Christmas gifts for their loved ones – or themselves!’

