These are the rare coins to look out for in 2019

EAGER collectors will need to keep their eyes peeled as a number of new rare coins are being introduced this year.

The Royal Mint has created a number of special 50p and £2s to mark such anniversary’s as D-Day 75 and Queen Victoria’s birthday.

The Royal Mint's special new 2 commemorative coin made to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Picture: Imperial War Museums/ Royal Mint/PA Wire

So if you are rooting around in your change, looking for coins to use next time you go shopping, then you will not want to spend these rare ones.

Here are what you need to look out for:

Sherlock Holmes 50p

To mark the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of the famous Baker Street detective, the Royal Mint has created a new 50p piece, the Mirror reports.

The Sherlock Holmes 50p (Image: PA)

These coins feature the silhouette of Sherlock Holmes complete with his iconic deerstalker hat and pipe.

It also features the names of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s novels which starred the famed detective – including Hound of the Baskervilles.

Sir Arthur lived in Southsea for a time and even played for Portsmouth AFC in goal, under a fake name.

D-Day £2

Samuel Pepys' Great Fire of London diaries make up much of the folklore surrounding the city's death and rebirth (Image: PA)

To mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, which were commemorated in Portsmouth last week, the Royal Mint has produced a special £2 coin.

It depicts the locations of the Normandy Landings and features the code names for the different beachs such as Utah, Omaha, Gold, Sword and Juno.

Samuel Pepys £2 coin

Samuel Pepys helped to chronicle the Great Fire of London as well as the plague through his diaries.

Josiah Wedgwood founded the world famous fine pottery brand in 1759 (Image: PA)

To help mark 350 years since his last diary entry, the Royal Mint has released a £2 coin which features a hand holding a quill.

Wedgewood £2

It is 260 years since the famous Wedgewood Pottery was founded.

The Royal Mint has release a new £2 piece which features one of the company's pottery designs.

Queen Vic £5 coin

The monarch of the Victorian era, Queen Victoria was born 200 years ago in May 1819 and to mark it the Royal Mint has released a special £5 coin.

Queen Victorias reign brought with it iconic world-changing inventions (Image: PA)

It features a profile of the Queen herself alongside some iconic inventions created during her reign, including a steam train, a penny farthing bicycle, a telephone and more.