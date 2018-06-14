These are the shops and restaurants you want to see at Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quay

Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays is a mecca for shoppers who are looking to get premimum brands at bargain prices.

With burger chain Five Guys set to open up a new site in the outlet centre soon and boards advertising further new stores, to looks set to get even better in 2018.

Disney Store was a very popular suggestion Picture: Mark West and Mike Woods

Gunwharf Quays already boasts brands like Armani, Dr Martens, Jack Wills and many more, but The News decided to ask our readers which other shops they would like to see open at the shopping centre.

Here are your suggestions:

Technology

A popular suggestion for a store you would like to see open in Gunwharf Quays is the Apple Store. Currently the closest official one is in the WestQuay shopping centre in Southampton.

Some of the suggestions were a bit leftfield like Tim Hortons

Cecilia Amor wrote on Facebook: ‘Apple would be good as it’s a long way to Southampton and that one is always full with people!’

Another suggestion was that Gunwharf Quays could use a Fopp - an entertainment retail which sells music, films and books - the closest store currently is in Covent Garden, London, however the outlet centre is already home to a HMV.

Clothing

Zara was an extremely popular suggestion for a retailer you would like to see open in Gunwharf Quays. The closest store is currently in the WestQuay shopping centre in Southampton.

M&Co was also suggested as a store you would like to see open in Gunwharf Quays, the chain however does currently has stores on High Street, Portsmouth, Wellington Way, Waterlooville, Gosport High Street and Fareham Shopping Centre.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher’s Pretty Green was a brand that you would like to see open up in Gunwharf Quays. While Casa Brasil in The Boardwalk Shopping Centre does stock the brand, the closest dedicated stores are in Brighton and London.

Popular shoe brand Converse is another shop that was touted as a store that should open in Gunwharf Quays.

Others

Many of the people who commented on our Facebook post asking for suggestions wanted Walt Disney to sprinkle a little bit of magic on Gunwharf Quays by opening up a Disney Store.

At the moment the closest one is in the Marlands Shopping Centre in Southampton.

Another store you would like to see open up in Gunwharf Quays is a Marks & Spencer with a Food Hall, the retailer does have standard M&S store in the outlet centre but not a food hall.

Commenting on Facebook, Katrina Nicol said: ‘Proper Marks and Spencer’s with food hall.’

While Bernadette Taylor would like to see Hotel Chocolat expand from just a shop.

She wrote on Facebook: ‘Hotel chocolat with a cafe not just a tiny shop.’

The closest Hotel Chocolat cafe is in Eastbourne.

Yankee candle was another suggestion as a store you would like to see open in Gunwharf Quays - the closest dedicated Yankee Candle store is in the WestQuay Shopping Centre in Southampton while there is also one on Parchment Street, Winchester.

Lush was also suggested as a potential new arrival at Gunwharf Quays. The cosmetic retailer does currently have a store in the Cascades Shopping Centre on Commercial Road but were it to open in the Outlet Centre it would likely offer discounted products.

Sports Apparel

One rather leftfield suggestion was for sports clothing retailer Canterbury of New Zealand to set up shop in Gunwharf Quays. However currently, despite being based in the UK, the brand does not have any stores in this country.

Raymond Walkden, commenting on Facebook, said: ‘It’s an outlet shopping centre, personally I’d like to see a Canterbury of New Zealand shop.... don’t think there’s one anywhere in the uk... would make a killing.’

Cotton Traders, which specialise in rugby apparel, is another clothing company you would like to see open up a store in Gunwharf Quays. The cloest shop at the moment is in the Port Solent Shopping Centre.

Outdoor equipment retailer Tog24 was also suggested in the comments. The closest shop is currently the one in Brighton.

Athletic retailer Reebok is another store you would like to see open in the Gunwhard Quays, while the brand’’s shoes and apparel are stocked in other retailers the closest Reebok shop is on Kings Road, London.

Luxury

Italian fashion brand Gucci was a popular request in the comments on The News’s Facebook post. With multiple people suggesting that the luxury retailer opens a store in Gunwharf Quays.

While Gucci products are available from Strawberry Lemonade Boutique in Portsmouth already, a store in the outlet centre would offer shoppers discounts.

Prada was another suggestion for a luxury brand that you would like to see open a shop in Gunwharf Quays. Currently the closest stores are in London.

Jewellers Pandora, famous for their eponymous bracelets and charms, was another brand you would like to see set up a store in the outlet centre. There is however already a Pandora store in the Cascades Shopping Centre on Commercial Road.

High end department store Selfridges was also suggested as an option you would like to see open a shop in Gunwharf Quays - the closest one is currently in London.

Luxury handbag retailer Mulberry was alos suggested as a store that should come to Gunwharf Quays. At the moment the closest dedicated Mulberry store is in London, however House of Fraser in Guildford does sell the handbags.

Restaurants

Yo Sushi was touted as a potential new restaurant that should open in Gunwharf Quays, with the closest one in the Whiteley Shopping Centre in Fareham at the moment.

While Candian fast-food restaurant Tim Hortons, famed for its coffee and donuts, was also suggested. Currently the brand does not have any sites in the South of England, with Cardiff being the closest one at the moment.