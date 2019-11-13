These are the weirdest things customers at Travelodge hotels in Portsmouth have asked staff to do

NAVAL salutes for a guest’s 50th birthday, a 4ft cake in the shape of a boat for a retirement party and directions to the ‘best’ bridge to the Isle of Wight.

Travelodge claims these are among the thousands of odd demands it received from guests staying at its two Portsmouth hotels this year.

Travelodge in Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View

It comes as the budget chain today releases results from its so-called ‘bizarre audit’ for 2019, outing odd asks made across its 570 UK branches.

The firm said many were made by customers at its hotels in Kingston Crescent, Landport, and Copnor Road, in Hilsea.

In this string of oddities, it said Portsmouth staff had been asked to witness a guest's wedding because their best friend was stuck on a motorway.

READ MORE: Meet the Royal Navy sailors from Portsmouth helping to defend the Gulf from Iranian attack

Meanwhile another customer allegedly asked employees to babysit their Bengal kittens, named Harry and Megan, while they attend a wedding.

Other offbeat demands include help revising for a driving theory test, mood boards for a client pitch and a kilt for a pal’s Scottish wedding – after a customer and best man left his outfit on the train.

The firm also said staff at the Travelodge in Ryde, on the Isle of Wight, had been asked whether customers needed a visa to get to the island.

Travelodge employee Shakila Ahmed said staff always aim to go ‘above and beyond’, but are sometimes met by untenable requests from guests.

‘Annually we welcome around 19m customers at our 570 hotels, which include two properties in Portsmouth,' she said.

READ MORE: Hampshire teenager loses his driving licence after six months as police catch him taking drunken trip to McDonald's

‘However there are some requests beyond their control such as getting a raft of ducks to go to sleep, stopping the traffic on the M5, getting the Northern Lights to make an appearance and getting a herd of sheep as a sleep aid.’

Travelodge said some demands made at its Portsmouth hotels match a national spike of weird wedding requests received by its staff.

At Thurrock Travelodge, in Essex, one customer allegedly asked for a unicorn pedalo and a rainbow to appear for a proposal at 4.16pm.

While another guest in Rhyl, Wales, tasked employees with a candlelit dinner on the beach – with a path of red rose petals from the hotel.

Travelodge staff in Gosport could soon field quirky customer questions of their own, with plans to open a branch in the town centre soon.

READ MORE: Here's when the new Travelodge will open in Gosport’s high street