Soft plastics recycling bins can be found in various C-op shops around the county including at Eastney Road, in Portsmouth, Hambledon Road, in Denmead, The Square, in Wickham and Elm Grove in Hayling Island.

Soft plastics, including cling film, biscuit wrappers and carrier bags, can now be recycled in nearly 30 new co-operative convenience store locations in the south of England.

The independent, regional co-operative has initially chosen 29 stores to trial the bins and, if successful, it is hoped they could be rolled out to even more of its convenience stores across the south of England.

Simon Eastwood, chief operating officer for retail at Southern Co-op, said: ‘A lot of work has been done behind the scenes to reduce unnecessary packaging, and to switch to recyclable materials wherever possible.

‘This is the next step as it will mean all Co-op own brand packaging will be easier to recycle in store or via council kerbside collection.

‘We would urge all our customers and members to make use of these new recycling points. Simply give it a quick clean, scrunch it up to test if it is soft plastic, and pop it into store. It doesn't even have to have been bought in store to be recycled with us.’

Once collected, the recyclable material is sent to a company called Jayplas which will turn it into post-consumer plastic granules. These are then made into secondary products such as bin liners, buckets, and construction industry materials.

The Southern Co-op stores it will be initially rolled out to in Hampshire are Portsmouth's Eastney Road, Denmead's Hambledon Road, Rooksdown's Limes Park, Wickham's The Square, Hayling Island's Elm Grove, Liphook's Headley Road, Alresford's West Street, Clanfield's White Dirt Lane, Lee on Solent's High Street, Romsey's Abbotswood, Odiham's High Street, Southampton's Hursley Road and Four Marks's Winchester Road.

Examples of acceptable items for recycling project include bread bags, produce bags, ordinary carrier bags, wrappers around kitchen towel and toilet roll, bags that nappies come in, bags from cotton wool, cereal box liners, bags from frozen foods, bags from ice cubes and lids on yogurts.

