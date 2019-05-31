These McDonald's branches in Portsmouth will now deliver food

FAST-food giant McDonald’s is expanding the number of branches in the city that will deliver food straight to your door.

The McDelivery service will now be available at the restaurants in Ocean Retail Park and North Harbour.

Customers living within 1.5 miles of the restaurants can now get their favourite McDonald’s menu items delivered straight to their door, simply by ordering through the Uber Eats app.

So if you’re planning a Friday film night with the other half, watching the football with your mates, or just fancy your favourite burger on the sofa, McDelivery is here.

Local franchisee, Grant Copper, said: ‘My team and I are delighted that now all of our restaurants offer McDelivery in Portsmouth.

‘We are always working towards making our customers’ dining experience easier and more convenient – from self-service kiosks and table service to McDelivery, I’m excited we’re constantly changing to meet our customers’ needs.’

Self-service kiosks, free to use tablets and table service are now available at all of franchisee Grant Copper’s Portsmouth restaurants, meaning visitors across the city have more options as to how they order and enjoy their McDonald’s experience.

McDelivery via Uber Eats will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options.