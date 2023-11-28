Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 17 dog friendly cafes in the Portsmouth area
The city is packed with a range of amazing places to eat – and here are some which will also welcome your precious dogs.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:04 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 11:57 GMT
It can be stressful trying to find places where you can also take your furry companion when you go to lunch or a coffee – but the city is full of cafes and bars that are more than happy to have your dog tag along.
Here are 17 places in Portsmouth and Hampshire that are dog friendly:
