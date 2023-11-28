News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 17 dog friendly cafes in the Portsmouth area

The city is packed with a range of amazing places to eat – and here are some which will also welcome your precious dogs.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:04 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 11:57 GMT

It can be stressful trying to find places where you can also take your furry companion when you go to lunch or a coffee – but the city is full of cafes and bars that are more than happy to have your dog tag along.

Here are 17 places in Portsmouth and Hampshire that are dog friendly:

There are a number of places in Portsmouth where dogs can enjoy a trip out and owners can stop off for a coffee at a dog-friendly cafe.

There are a number of places in Portsmouth where dogs can enjoy a trip out and owners can stop off for a coffee at a dog-friendly cafe.

Southsea Coffee has been loved by so many due to the quality of their dishes and coffee, so much so that they have opened up another shop to make sure that everyone can have the opportunity to experience what all of the locals love.

Southsea Coffee has been loved by so many due to the quality of their dishes and coffee, so much so that they have opened up another shop to make sure that everyone can have the opportunity to experience what all of the locals love.

Milton Perk Coffee House, Southsea, is known for its inclusion of dogs and one person on Google reviews said: " A safe ( all inclusive) space. Dog friendly (treats for your dog available)."

Milton Perk Coffee House, Southsea, is known for its inclusion of dogs and one person on Google reviews said: " A safe ( all inclusive) space. Dog friendly (treats for your dog available)."

Chloe Wheelerm and her family have opened a dog friendly cafe in Southsea, offering a host of dog related activities and refreshments for their owners. Pictured - Chloe Wheeler of Hideaway Dog Cafe Photos by Alex Shute

Chloe Wheelerm and her family have opened a dog friendly cafe in Southsea, offering a host of dog related activities and refreshments for their owners. Pictured - Chloe Wheeler of Hideaway Dog Cafe

